Housing First Alliance of Craig receives $690K grant from DOLA for emergency shelter

A little over two months after receiving support from the Moffat County commissioners to pursue an Emergency Solutions Grant through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, the Housing First Alliance of Craig group received a large grant from the state Friday, supporting the efforts to set up an emergency homeless shelter in Craig.

In a press release from DOLA Executive Director Rick M. Garcia Friday, a grant of $691,000 was awarded to the Housing First Alliance of Craig and HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, Inc, capping off months of hard work by those involved to try and get a shelter up and running.

“We’re just so grateful,“ said Hannah Wood, who has spearheaded the effort in Craig. ”It’s truly hard to put into words what this means.“

According to the CARES Act Emergency Solutions Grant, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide $569,201 for the shelter, another $65,570 for Homeless Management Information Systems software, and $57,129 for administration costs.

With the grant secured, Wood stated that HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, Inc. and Housing First Alliance of Craig are eyeing the property at 807 Tucker St., which is currently up for sale, as a potential spot for the shelter.

“We’re trying to work out a deal with the owner,” Wood said. “We would like to rent that place from them, but it is currently up for sale, so we have to figure out a deal that works for everyone.”

Wood added that the Housing First Alliance of Craig has until January 31, 2022 to use the grant funds.

