Housing Alliance still accepting questions before homeless shelter meeting

The former home of the Furniture Gallery on Ranney Street could be home to a soon-to-be-developed family shelter for homeless parents and children, according to the Housing First Alliance.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

The Housing First Alliance of Craig is still accepting questions from the public ahead of its next public meeting on Aug. 16.

At that meeting, executive director Hannah Wood and other members of the Alliance’s board will address questions that were not yet answered at previous meetings, including ways that the shelter will fund itself once federal funding runs out. Questions will be accepted until Aug. 10.

Tensions were high between the Alliance and local business owners who came together at a round table meeting on July 26. At that meeting, Wood announced that the old Furniture Gallery on Ranney Street was a potential location for the shelter.

The Alliance received over $600,000 from the CARES Act — a 2020 measure aimed at providing COVID-19 relief — that will be used to fund the shelter over the next two years. This funding will go toward developing the building that will become the shelter and to pay salaries for six employees.

Current plans for the shelter include 10 to 12 “pods” that can house families of four in each pod. Due to the type of funding that they received, shelter administrators can not put “preconditions” on people coming to use the shelter. That means they can not require sobriety or that individuals be residents of Moffat County previous to arrival. They can, however, set up guidelines for those who are already staying, which means they can prohibit drugs and alcohol within the pods.

The meeting will be held at The Center of Craig at 601 Yampa Ave. from 6-7:30 p.m. To send in questions about the shelter to be addressed, citizens can send them to Wood at director@housingfirstalliance.com .