Housesitter trashes houses, steals work truck: On the record for Dec. 24 to 26

Craig Police Department

Sunday, Dec. 24

12:31 a.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a report of a car crash. A blue Ram truck hit a parked, unoccupied truck. Both drivers were on scene, and both vehicles were towed.

5:40 a.m. At West Seventh Street and Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man seen wandering up and down Seventh Street wearing light-colored pants and a dark-colored coat with hood. Officers were unable to locate him.

7:39 a.m. On the 900 block of Lincoln Street, officers responded to a report of drunken man wearing tan pants and a black hooded sweatshirt stumbling around and walking toward 10th Street. The caller said they were concerned with the party's welfare.

7:53 a.m. At the west Kum & Go, an employee reported someone ran over their sign sometime during the night. There was video footage of the incident revealing a possibly black, new Ford pickup. The sign belonged to Moffat County Road & Bridge.

11:55 a.m. On the 1400 block of North Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. A man was housesitting for a friend and wanted to leave the house and drive his friend's truck, but it didn't start. So, he used his friend's work truck — which belonged to his friend's boss — and went to Union Cellular and his mother's house. The 27-year-old man from Craig was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

3:39 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man was seen going through the trash behind the store. The caller said he used to be in prison for meth and was pacing back and forth. The man was issued a trespass notice.

4:29 p.m. On the 1200 block of Taylor Street, a caller reported her boyfriend was threatening her and had been physically abusive in the past. The prior Wednesday, she said, he got upset and threatened to kill her and take their son away and disappear. The woman was able to get away, but he has been texting and calling her family trying to find her. His location was unknown, but the caller was safe with her family.

7:47 p.m. At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A store owner or employee stated a white male in his late 40s came in asking suspicious questions. The man didn't buy anything and stood and watched the cashiers. When asked if he needed help, he went outside, then came back inside and was snooping around the back of the store and the freight room, setting off an alarm and asking questions about the freight room.

Monday, Dec. 25

12:05 a.m. On the 600 block of East 10th Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. The caller came home from a Christmas party, and the rear passenger-side tire was slashed on his brother's blue Chevy Cruz. It was parked in the driveway.

8:57 a.m. On Exmoor Road and Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a car crash. A city snow plow backed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

11:37 a.m. Officers received information about drug activity at an apartment building in Craig.

1:08 p.m. On the 600 block of Texas Avenue, officers responded to a report of an animal complaint. Two aggressive pit bulls were running loose with no collars and attacked the caller's grandson's dog. The dog's face was bitten. The caller said her husband knew the owners. Two pit bull dogs were then seen on the 1500 block of Lecuyer chasing deer and again reported on the 1500 block of East 10th street. The dogs were finally caught and taken home.

5:27 p.m. On the 1300 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suicidal party.

10:46 p.m. On the 2800 block of East Ninth Street, officers performed a security check and contacted two juveniles, who were cited for curfew violation and consumption of alcohol by minors.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

2:39 a.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, a caller reported a suspicious noise that sounded like someone walking in the snow outside her window. She did not see anyone, but the noise alarmed her cat. Officers checked the area and didn't see any footprints in the snow, but noted people were removing snow in the mall parking lot with four wheelers.

12:25 p.m. On the 200 block of Field Street, a woman reported her 14-year-old son stole a bunch of items from her and her husband.

1:57 p.m. On the 0 block of Old Stage Road, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run car crash. A 23-year-old female Craig resident was arrested for driving under restraint, failing to report the accident, no insurance and improper backing.

2:47 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The caller could hear a male and female physically fighting and screaming. They heard the male party yell “Get your hands off me” followed by banging. They had been arguing a couple hours. Officers contacted the parties, and the man was leaving for the day, while the woman was uncooperative.

3:37 p.m. On the 800 block of Villa View Drive, officers responded to a report of theft of fishing poles from a residence.

4:44 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A woman reported her husband had been pushing her around and calling her names. She stated he pushed her five minutes before. Officers were unable to determine if there was a crime.

6:24 p.m. On the 1200 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. The caller had been gone for a week, leaving the door locked, and when he returned, he found the back door wide open. He went in to get a flashlight and was on his front porch and stated he could hear something moving around inside the residence. Officers cleared the house, and no one was found inside.

6:57 p.m. On the 1400 block of North Yampa Avenue, officers received a call from the homeowner whose house sitter stole his work truck. When he returned home from vacation, he reported that the house sitter had trashed the place and stolen his work truck. He also noted things missing from his home.

8:12 p.m. On the 600 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a report of a possible theft. A handgun was missing from a house, but the house did not appear to have been broken into.

11:09 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, a caller reported a disturbance involving an unknown man who was yelling at him out his second-floor window and sounded intoxicated. The man threatened damage to his friend's car. Officers spoke with both parties and referred them both to management.

11:34 p.m. At East Ninth Street and Bryan Way, officers responded to a report of people parked on private property in their truck. They were warned for trespassing.