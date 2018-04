House Democratic candidate Karl Hanlon visits Craig

CRAIG – Karl Hanlon, a Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District of the US House of Representatives, talked about a number of issues including coal, education, immigration, rural healthcare and public lands at a campaign event April 7 at Downtown Books.

The event was part of Hanlon’s 29-county “Topple Tipton Tour” of Colorado’s Third Congressional District. Hanlon also made stops in Meeker, Walden and Steamboat Springs Saturday.