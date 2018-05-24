House cats reportedly poisoned: On the Record May 23

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, May 23

8:17 a.m. On the 10 block of Old Stage Road, officers received a report that house cats had possibly been poisoned. Officers took a police report.

1:05 p.m. At Murdoch's, a wallet was found. Officers returned it to its owner.

4:23 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers received a report of an assault.

5:46 p.m. At J&R Cyclery, a caller reported a possible theft. Two men reportedly attempted to steal two bicycles.

6:12 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of trespassing. A person who had been served a notice of trespass from the property was reportedly on the property. The incident is under investigation.

7:26 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A man and woman both reported that the other had committed domestic violence against them. Officers responded to the scene and found no proof of a crime.

8:43 p.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh Street and Colo. Highway 13, officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest. A 50-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant out of Moffat County for dangerous drugs.