From left, Moffat County High School seniors Keaton Durbin, Dagan White, Kameron Baker, Dario Alexander and Kevin Hernandez flash five fingers for five wins after a Friday night victory over Coal Ridge on Senior Night,

Andy Bockelman

Whatever happens from here, it’s officially a winning season for Moffat County High School football.

The Bulldog gridiron gang moved to 5-2 Friday night with their last home game of the regular season, a 27-20 win against the Coal Ridge Titans.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.