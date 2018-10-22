Hospice volunteer training offered for Moffat County residents

CRAIG — Northwest Colorado Health will host a free hospice certification training for individuals interested in volunteering to support hospice patients and families in Moffat County.

The training will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, and Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Rollingstone Respite House, 480 Rollingstone Drive in Steamboat Springs.

A variety of volunteer opportunities are available, including helping hospice patients and families with errands, meal preparation, and light household tasks, or simply sharing hobbies and interests. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided both days. There may be opportunities to carpool to the training.

For more information or to register, contact Kyleigh Lawler at klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org or 970-871-7609.