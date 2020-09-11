Horizons Special Services holds parade to celebrate residents

Vehicles from Craig Fire/Rescue line up near Horizons Special Services prior to the start of Saturday's parade.

Sheli Steele / Craig Press

Looking to spread some cheer Sept. 5, a motorcade parade passed through Craig in route to the Horizons Special Services location to celebrate Horizons residents.

Horizons Special Services is a 24-hour care center for disabled residents, while also helping residents with budgetary, medical, transportation, and supervision needs.

The residents at Horizons have been hit just as hard, if not harder, than anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have faced significant restrictions since the pandemic began in March.

Julie Hall, the organizer of the parade, said she, “wanted to do something to help cheer up our residents. I love it when anything I can do makes them smile.”

The parade consisted of multiple cars, including three volunteers from the Craig Fire Department, and one from the Antique Tractor Club. Hall said she didn’t want to make the parade too big, and she felt what she put together Saturday was perfect.

Hall was incredibly pleased with the support she received from the community.

“We do have caring people out in the community,” Hall said.

All of the volunteers had plans to hand out candy during the parade, however, because of potential COVID restrictions, the staff at Horizons safely handed out candy to all the residents instead.

And as for the residents, the response couldn’t have been better. Smiles and joy filled the faces of the residents when they saw the parade. Hall said she had “not seen similes like that in a long time.” That brought a smile to her face as well.

All volunteers in the parade followed COVID-19 restrictions, including keeping six feet of distance when outside of their cars, wearing masks around others, and riding in their own person cars to stop the spread of germs.

With the pandemic taking a toll on everyone’s mental health, the parade surely took everyone’s mind of the virus, even if it was just for an afternoon.