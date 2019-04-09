Horizons client reporter spills the beans on annual cooking contest, fundraiser

Editor’s note: JanaLee Nugent is a Horizons Specialized Services client participating for her fourth year in the Pick-a-Dish cooking competition and fundraiser. JanaLee loves reading and word puzzles. She was an obvious choice to be the event’s client reporter. Following Horizons’ policy, JanaLee has used only the first names of clients in her story. If you see her at the event, be sure to ask her about reporting.

Pick-a-Dish is the best time of the year. We love it. We've got food and lots of fun so come on down and have a bite and join us for a good time 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at the Quality Inn & Suites of Craig.

Pick A Dish is a cooking contest, and you are the judges for People's Choice dollar votes. The dish with the most donations wins. We also have a panel of judges from the community to choose the judges’ winner.

We have chefs and clients paired from eight different local restaurants.

Stephanie of Carelli’s Pizzeria with cooks Sean and Melinda, along with coach Sly, are planning to make cheesecake; HiWay 40 Grill & Lodge, from Hayden, with Katlyn and coach Jerry, are making green chili; Ana at The Sizzling Pickle with Jason S. and Jamie with help from Nicole are making smoked pork sliders, coleslaw, and brownies.

Not everyone wanted to spill the beans on the surprises they have planned for their menus.

Joe from Gino’s Neighborhood Pizzeria & Grill will cook with Jeremy and Chelsie with coach Rene; Kassie of KS Kreations will cook with Juliann, Tonya, and coach Brittney; Roy from Vallarta's will cook with client chef Bobby and coach Tony; JoAnn of Hatten Enterprises will cook with Jason L. and coach Shannon; Henry and Elise of Ocean Pearl will cook with Bill and coach Gina.

All the Horizons chefs answered questions about the event and themselves.

Bill said he really enjoys the people and all the visiting.

Some of them wanted to let you know something about themselves.

Katlyn said, “I'm an avid outdoorswoman. I love to ski, fish, and hunt."

Sean, who also likes to write stories, said, “I like to help others.”

Jamie said her biography will be on the table during Pick-a-Dish: “Read it, and we will talk.”

Watching movies, cooking and bowling are some of Jason S.’s favorite things to do.

Jason L. said that he's been working at Hatten Enterprises for at least a year.

Brittney has kids and said, “I love them.”

When asked about herself, Juliann said, “I'm funny, nice and giving.”

Everyone said they have so much fun cooking with the chefs.

We will have lots of food, beverages, a cash bar for beer and wine, music and fun! The John Wayne Band will provide entertainment, and there are going to be door prizes given away.

Horizons folks have a lot of good things to say about their experiences with Pick-a-Dish.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Tickets are for sale at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, Yampa Valley Bank, and Horizons Specialized Services. Cash and check only. Cost is $15 when purchased in advance, $20 on the day of the event. Kids under 12 eat free.

For more information call 970-824-7804.