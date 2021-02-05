Hoping to help more: With workplace fundraising down, Moffat County United Way seeks more donations

Kristen Vigil says she’s worried.

The executive director of Moffat County United Way, Vigil is just beginning the funding allocation process to help those in need.

As of now though, the nonprofit will be able to fund just 40% of requests this year, which will significantly affect many people in need across the county. Moffat County United Way has more than $250,000 in funding requests, yet has a little more than $70,000 with which to pull from for funding.

Vigil was quick to point out the Moffat County United Way has never been able to fully grant all requests within the community, but this year will be drastically different due to a significant decrease in funding raised through the United Way’s financial campaign.

A big challenge this year with the campaign was the inability to do in-person workplace campaigns, which usually boosts United Way donations.

“This is mainly indicative of the fact that our community does a lot of workplace campaigns and we had to rely upon a virtual campaign platform due to COVID,” Vigil said. “So we’re trying to get more individuals to support, rather than businesses right now.

During the pandemic, the organization teamed with the City of Craig, Yampa Valley Bank and also secured a large state grant to provide direct services to individuals and families who lost income due to COVID, which has helped many people. The organization facilitated meetings to aid Human Service agencies in collaboration for Moffat County residents.

“Knowing that, we still need to help our agencies,” Vigil added. “We still need to continue to provide services we’ve historically provided in our community, and work on collaboration to provide for our community.”

Therefore, Vigil is asking the community for help.

“I’m so grateful for everyone who has chosen to give, yet I’m so concerned about how it [an inability to fund organizations] affects every individual in our community,” Vigil said. “We focus on health, education and financial stability, so we impact — one way or another — more than 3500 people. So when you think of how far a dollar goes, its impacting thousands of people. I’m worried about how our necessary and important organizations will provide essential services to this community this year.”

Vigil added that United Way funds organizations such as Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well program, Hospice programs, Boys & Girls Club as well as Horizons, providing the organization the funding they need to help people with disabilities.

With more limited funds, United Way might not be able to fully fund key programs. That’s where the generous, caring community that is Moffat County could come into play.

“I’m coming from a place of gratitude,” Vigil said. “Our community is incredibly giving. Our community comes together. They support and help people. It’s one of the things I love with this community. The thing to consider is that the organizations that we fund are programs like hospice, programs making sure kids have a safe place to be after school, developing future leaders in our community. These are important causes.

“More and more, funding is becoming so tight throughout the nation for nonprofits, so it is even more valuable when you have local funding being able to support these programs,” Vigil added. “It all goes right back into supporting this community and goes a long way.”

Donating to Moffat County United Way

Those wanting to give their support to United Way can mail their donation to the office, located at 552 Breeze Street P.O. Box 995, Craig, CO 81626, or can donate online at unitedwaymoffat.com/donate. Vigil added that donations can be made in person by dropping off a check at the office at 552 Breeze Street.

