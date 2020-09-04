HoneyBear Apothecary opens to the public following pandemic-induced delay

Shaun Hadley stands behind the counter inside the new HoneyBear Apothecary, located at 277 E. Victory Way in Craig.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

The second recreational marijuana dispensary – the only one locally owned – opened its doors to the public Aug. 19 following a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delay did nothing to dampen the mood of HoneyBear Apothecary owner Shaun Hadley, who secured his license at a City Council meeting on April 14 by a 5-1 vote.

“We’re just so stoked, man,” Hadley said from behind the counter inside the new apothecary, located at 277 E. Victory Way.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Originally slated to open in June, HoneyBear kept running into some delays not only due to the pandemic, but some building delays as well.

“We were building it mainly ourselves,” Hadley, who partnered with Bryan Gower of Denver, said following the opening. “This was just local dudes doing this on our own, and just when we’d get ready to open, we’re run into another delay. We’re just so happy to be open now.

“The biggest thing for us was we wanted to be responsible with opening, keeping people separate,” Hadley added.

Hadley likened the opening of the new shop to having a baby.

“Honestly, it’s kind of like having a baby where you’re not quite ready, but we just opened the place up and rolled with it,” Hadley said. He added that the shop is planning on having a Grand Opening celebration in the future.

Being the only locally-owned pot shop in town brings a sense of pride to Hadley, who says he hopes that the fact that they’re locally owned will help them compete against some of the larger shops in town.

“I truly think it (being locally owned) matters,” Hadley said. “People know I’ve been in town for years thanks to the Craig Apothecary. That was here first, so that loyalty matters. The biggest thing for us is that we’re the only locally owned place, others are owned by non locals. We already have an established group of customers from the Craig Apothecary that we hope to bring over here.

“Plus, others recognized the fight we had to go through to get this license, so the support we’ve seen so far has been fantastic. Hopefully we continue to see that support moving forward.”

HoneyBear will feature a drive-thru option in the winter. For more information, contact the apothecary at (970) 629-4678.

