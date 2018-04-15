Hometown heroes receive Girl Scout cookies from Craig troop

CRAIG — Community donations allowed a Craig Girl Scout Troop to give its hometown heroes some sweet treats.

Farmers Insurance Agent Debbie Montgomery helped Haley Duran, Madison Doolin, Audrey Laehr, Xya McMahon and Josie Terry, all of Girl Scout Troop Number 16185, deliver cookies in early March.

Montgomery purchased 25 boxes of cookies for Craig Fire/Rescue and 25 boxes for the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Craig Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.

A month later — after cookie sales were finished — the community had purchased, and donated back, another 140 boxes of cookies from the troop.

The sweet treats were donated to law enforcement officers at the Public Safety Center in Craig on March 11.

Officers gave the girls and their families a tour of the sheriff's office and one of the trucks used by CPD.