Hometown heroes receive Girl Scout cookies from Craig troop

CRAIG — Community donations allowed a Craig Girl Scout Troop to give its hometown heroes some sweet treats.
Farmers Insurance Agent Debbie Montgomery helped Haley Duran, Madison Doolin, Audrey Laehr, Xya McMahon and Josie Terry, all of Girl Scout Troop Number 16185, deliver cookies in early March.
Montgomery purchased 25 boxes of cookies for Craig Fire/Rescue and 25 boxes for the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Craig Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.
A month later — after cookie sales were finished — the community had purchased, and donated back, another 140 boxes of cookies from the troop.
The sweet treats were donated to law enforcement officers at the Public Safety Center in Craig on March 11.
Officers gave the girls and their families a tour of the sheriff's office and one of the trucks used by CPD.
Farmers Insurance Agent Debbie Montgomery helped Haley Duran, Madison Doolin, Audrey Laehr, Xya McMahon and Josie Terry, all of Girl Scout Troop Number 16185, deliver cookies to Craig Fire/Rescue personnel in early March. Law enforcement officers receive a sweet treat as Girl Scouts deliver 25 boxes of cookies to the Public Safety Center in Craig in early March. Girl Scouts with Troop 16185 and law enforcement officers gather in the lobby of the Public Safety Center. Local law enforcement officers applaud the Girl Scouts of Troop 16185. After Girl Scouts treated officers to cookies, officers returned the favor by offering the girls a tour of a truck used by the Craig Police Department. Pictured, from left, are Officer Grant Laehr, Audrey Laehr, Xya McMahon, Madison Doolin, Josie Terry, Haley Duran and Sergeant Anthony Fandel. Officer Grant Laehr and Sergeant Anthony Fandel invite the Girl Scouts of Troop 16185 to take a closer look at the inside of one of the trucks used by the Craig Police Department. Haley Duran waits her turn to take a closer look at a patrol truck. Officer Grant Laehr shows local Girl Scouts some of the gadgets in a Craig Police Department truck and how to activate one of the sirens. Law enforcement officers and local Girl Scouts pose with a massive stack of 140 boxes of cookies donated by the community. Pictured, front row, from left,are Girl Scouts Audrey Laehr and Madison Doolin; middle row, Undersheriff Charlene Abdella, Joshua Kawchack, Xya McMahon, Josie Terry, Haley Duran and Sheriff KC Hume; back row, Officer Grant Laehr, Officer Ryan Hess, Police Chief Jerry Delong, Sergeant Anthony Fandel, Officer Josh Lyons, Captain Bill Leonard and Officer Bryan Gonzales.
