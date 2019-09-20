Hometown Heroes: John, Mary Lou Allen keep area history alive

John and Mary Lou Allen hold up the Bill and Nancy Muldoon Award from Craig Rotary Club during the 2018 Diamonds & Spurs event.

Hometown Hero — John, Mary Lou Allen

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor John and Mary Lou Allen.

The Allens have spent countless time in recent years keeping a piece of the past alive in the form of the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center.

The historic building has been repurposed and revamped to provide a hub for community events, with the couple at the forefront of the effort, with an estimated 1,000 man-hours to keep the project going.

The two also organize the monthly program Preserving the Last Frontier, which highlights the history of the area.

The couple received the Bill and Nancy Muldoon Award from Craig Rotary Club during the 2018 Diamonds & Spurs event for their service to Moffat County. The Allens noted that the work with the Luttrell Barn was by no means only theirs.

“I think it’s amazing, and I think we owe a lot of credit to the community,” John said. “Without them it would have been impossible.”

