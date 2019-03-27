Hometown Heroes: Craig, Moffat County, state plow drivers keep things clear

For this week's Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor the hard-working men and women of Craig and Moffat County Road and Bridge Departments and the Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews.

When conditions are at their worst, these heroes are at their very best, facing long hours and inclement conditions most stay home to avoid.

Crews of plow trucks and motor graders aren't invincible. They were forced to stop their attempts to beat back the snow March 13 after blizzard conditions reduced visibility to nearly zero.

And, a few days later news rocked the region when one of their own died on the job.

These heroes need folks to slow down through cone zones, respect the plow, and pull over when needed so that as they do the work of ensuring our safety, we ensure they go home at the end of the day.

As one of the largest counties in Colorado, our wide-open spaces make for scenic recreation, peace, and quiet. But with those wide open spaces come challenges posed by mother nature, and we all must face them.

It's all too easy to take safe, clear, well-maintained roads for granted. What we shouldn't do is take the men and women who put in the back-aching efforts to make them so.

To Dan Miller and the crew at Moffat County Road and Bridge, we salute you. To Randy Call and the crew at Craig City Road and Bridge, we salute you. To the team at CDOT Region 3, we salute you as our hometown heroes.

Merriam-Webster defines a "hero" as a person admired for achievements and noble qualities. Who's your hometown hero? A local first responder? Your neighbor? A co-worker? A friend? Help the Craig Press honor the unselfish service of our Hometown Heroes each Wednesday by submitting the name of your hero and a short statement explaining why he or she should be honored. Send your story to hometownheroes@craigdailypress.com.