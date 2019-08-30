Hometown Hero: Vicki VanCouvering shows love, gives aid to area families

Vicki VanCouvering is the executive director for Hope Pregnancy Center of Moffat County.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Vicki VanCouvering.

VanCouvering is the executive director for Hope Pregnancy Center of Moffat County, formerly Yampa Valley Pregnancy and Family Center.

The organization provides education in child-rearing for expectant parents of all ages, as well as children’s clothing, toys, diapers and more for those in need.

In nominating her for Hometown Hero, her granddaughter, Jessica Johnson, noted that VanCouvering “puts her heart and soul into the work and does everything she can to help families in Craig thrive.”

“She has pushed and pushes to revive it and make it into a thriving center for moms of all sorts in Craig to come in for resources to help raise their families,” Johnson said.

Merriam-Webster defines a “hero” as a person admired for achievements and noble qualities. Who’s your hometown hero? A local first responder? Your neighbor? A co-worker? A friend? Help the Craig Press honor the unselfish service of our Hometown Heroes each Friday by submitting the name of your hero and a short statement explaining why he or she should be honored. Send your story to hometownheroes@craigdailypress.com.