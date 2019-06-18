Hometown Hero: Steve Walls offers residents mental healing, outdoor expertise

Steve Walls with an elk he killed in Northwest Colorado.

Courtesy photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Steve Walls.

With many years of counseling expertise and a master’s degree from Adams State in the discipline, Walls has been a therapist in Craig on his own who joined the staff of Memorial Regional Health in recent months to further care for the community as a behavioral health specialist.

With a vast amount of therapeutic knowledge and practicing the therapy technique EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), Walls has worked with patients exhibiting issues such as trauma, anxiety and PTSD.

“I’ve looked at the state of affairs. I want to continue to exist in this part of the world and help other people,” Walls said in a 2016 interview.

As an avid fisherman and hunter, Walls has also crafted his own brand of elk calls through the brand Shield Mountain Outdoors and has contributed to the publication Colorado Hunter with advice on being prepared in the field, noting that he believes knowledge is the best ammo one can have.

“Each year, I learn something new and am constantly seeking new ways to perfect my hunting game. This is how I honor my quarry. This is how I stay prepared,” he wrote in a 2018 column for the magazine.

