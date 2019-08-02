Hometown Hero: Rebekah Greenwood aids locals, visitors alike with Craig Chamber of Commerce

Rebekah Greenwood, second from right, has been with Craig Chamber of Commerce for the past 15 years.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Rebekah Greenwood.

Greenwood is celebrating 15 years working at the nonprofit Craig Chamber of Commerce and Moffat County Visitors Center.

“She has made a career out of welcoming visitors and serving local businesses,” said Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Holloway in her nomination.

Holloway added that Greenwood “exemplifies customer service for both visitors and local residents.”

Greenwood has also served many years on the Moffat County Tourism Association Board and is currently the marketing committee chair with efforts to diversify the area economy and tracking land use decisions with partnerships with other local agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks Service and the US Forest Service.

Holloway added that Greenwood is considered a “lucky charm by visiting hunters who are sure to stop in each year to get her hunting tips.”

“Rebekah’s dedication to build community and business success has been instrumental to our local organizations and critical to Chamber success,” Holloway said.

