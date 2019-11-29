Hometown Hero: Randy Looper puts service above self in local volunteerism

Randy Looper handles an array of American flags as part of the Rotary Club fundraiser.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Randy Looper.

Besides owning and operating the Elk Run Inn, Looper has been involved in many facets of the Craig community.

In addition to his efforts with Craig Rotary Club, the Craig Chamber of Commerce board and Local Marketing District board and local theatrical productions, he has been heavily involved with Moffat County Balloon Festival since its inception, helping the signature event grow year after year.

Looper, who holds the Rotary Club motto — “Service above self” — as a personal creed, discussed his passion for aiding the area in any way possible when accepting the Moffat County United Way Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018.

“The amount of time and effort you can spend volunteering in this town is my lifeblood,” Looper said. “It’s fun. It’s what I enjoy doing.”

Merriam-Webster defines a “hero” as a person admired for achievements and noble qualities. Who’s your hometown hero? A local first responder? Your neighbor? A co-worker? A friend? Help the Craig Press honor the unselfish service of our Hometown Heroes each Friday by submitting the name of your hero and a short statement explaining why he or she should be honored. Send your story to hometownheroes@craigdailypress.com.