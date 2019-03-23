Hometown Hero: Neil Folks wandering elder with mission of helping Craig

For this week's Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Neil Folks, who is likely one of Craig’s most visible residents and an active community volunteer in his late 70s, has become known as the wandering elder.

Since retiring from work at Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge, Folks has taken on a multitude of obligations in the community.

Recently not as active as in the past, he is often found at local government assemblies, volunteering with charitable organizations or simply offering sage advice.

“The community owes me nothing, it’s been good to me,” Folks said. “I owe the community everything.”

Folks doesn’t just say those words, he lives up to them words in numerous ways.

He is the president of the Craig’s chapter of the Fuller Center for Housing, was a spiritual counselor for people struggling and in the jail, a former Rotary Club President, and a Craig Moffat Economic Development Partnership board member.

Recommended Stories For You

With the Fuller Center, Folks recruits the help of local businesses and volunteers to construct housing for families in need.

When he isn’t busy helping build homes, Folks can be found building hopes.

As a spiritual counselor with hundreds of hours of professional training, Folks and then took it upon himself to lift grief from the young men who find themselves involved with the criminal justice system.

The philosophy of Folk’s therapy revolves around listening and consolation.

“You are an expert on your pain,” he said. “I walk with you through your fire.”

He deserves recognition for his many years of service to Northwest Colorado.

Merriam-Webster defines a "hero" as a person admired for achievements and noble qualities. Who's your hometown hero? A local first responder? Your neighbor? A co-worker? A friend? Help the Craig Press honor the unselfish service of our Hometown Heros each Wednesday by submitting the name of your hero and a short statement explaining why he or she should be honored. Send your story to hometownheroes@craigdailypress.com.