Hometown Hero: Moffat County grad Karlee Brown uplifted by Air Force service

Karlee Brown is hard at work as an avionics technician for the US Air Force.

Courtesy Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Karlee Brown.

Karlee is currently serving in the armed forces, stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

A 2018 graduate from Moffat County High School’s YES Opportunity School, she joined up with the service that summer.

Currently at the rank of Airman First Class, she is an avionics technician for the Air Force.

“It’s like being an electrician for the cockpit, making sure everything goes smoothly,” she said.

Karlee expects to be deployed into active duty within the next seven months, with her family in Northwest Colorado a motivator to succeed.

The family she hopes to raise in the future also provides her with inspiration.

“It’s just such a blessing to me to be able to get out and experience the world like this,” he said.

Her comrades in the Air Force also provide excellent support, she said.

“It’s such a great community around me,” she said. “I know if I need anything, they’ve got my back.”

