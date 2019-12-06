Hometown Hero: Melody Villard blends new technology with historic preservation

Melody Villard discusses ranching with young students during a Sheep Wagon Days event.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Melody Villard.

As the former head of Moffat County Tourism Association, Villard continues to be a strong proponent of many of the region’s signature event, promoting happenings like Grand Old West Days, Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, and Moffat County Balloon Festival through social media, as well as working with the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center and Colorado State High School Rodeo Association for local activities.

As part of the Villard Ranch, she and her family promote the rural aspects of Moffat County alongside other agricultural mainstays in the area who have been in the industry for decades.

“The education of agriculture in general is very important,” Villard said in a 2011 story about the ranch. “I think people get so far removed from agriculture.”

