Hometown Hero: Mary Walters offers warmth, comfort for veterans

Mary Walters has put her skills in making clothing to good use for area veterans.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Mary Walters.

Walters has a long history of working to support the Craig community and particularly to support those who have served their nation. As the wife of a Vietnam veteran, Walters has spent many years aiding vets in everyday ways.

Besides working with the Ladies Auxiliary for services and activities provided by area vets, she has utilized skills such as sewing and crocheting in creating clothing for soldiers young and old.

Christmas 2018 was a merry one for the veterans home in Rifle and Grand Junction thanks to Walters and fellow volunteers, who crafted more than 100 crocheted slippers.

While working on the crafts for the holiday, Walters said it was a team effort thanks to the giving spirit of Craig.

“People in the community started jumping up and coming forward as they have heard about the program,” she said.

