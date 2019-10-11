Hometown Hero: Linda Olson, fellow Ghost Walk cast provide interactive look at history

Linda Olson and grandson Liam display signage for the Sponsors and supporters for the Historic Ghost Walk.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Linda Olson.

As part of her efforts to preserve the heritage of the area, Olson has organized the Craig Historic Ghost Walk, which took place for the second year this past weekend and will offer an additional showing during the Wyman Living History Museum’s pumpkin patch Oct. 19.

Olson had the idea for the project after viewing a similar venture in Pueblo, and she and numerous dedicated volunteers have captured the spirit of many past local personalities, imparting the good, the bad and the ugly that have made up Moffat County.

“We want people to understand what we do, and to understand the importance of history,” Olson said of the Ghost Walk.

