Hometown Hero: LaDeana Cook follows her heart aiding people at Community Budget Center

Community Budget Center's LaDeana Cook helps with a Salvation Army kettle during Christmas activities in downtown Craig.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor LaDeana Cook.

Cook works at downtown Craig’s Community Budget Center, which functions as a nonprofit thrift store as well as offering services to area residents in times of need.

Like the rest of the staff, Cook’s giving spirit guides her as she aids everyday customers and people who are struggling financially.

Sandra Kruczek nominated Cook for Hometown Hero after observing her on numerous occasions fulfilling Community Budget Center’s mission of helping the community.

“She was a fountain of information about resources in the community,” Kruczek wrote. “I wondered if there was no limit to this lady’s energy, ability, and compassion. She is a gem.”

