Hometown Hero: Kristen Vigil provides community aid through Moffat County United Way

Kristen Vigil displays the front door of Moffat County United Way at its Victory Way headquarters.

Andy Bockelman/staff

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Kristen Vigil.

Vigil began earlier this year as the executive director for Moffat County United Way, which provides financial aid to a multitude of area organizations.

Before stepping up to the director role, Vigil served as United Way’s community impact coordinator, working with programs such as Bridges Out of Poverty and the Self-Sufficiency Team.

Annette Norton was Vigil’s predecessor before taking a new position, referring to her as a “servant leader.”

“Kristen both leads the way and helps other to do the same,” Norton said.

In this year’s “20 Under 40,” Vigil explained she loves her work with United Way and the many functions the nonprofit serves Moffat County.

“Being involved in my community in a helping role has been a significant part of my life. I see myself continuing in that role; I love people and seeing them succeed,” she said.

