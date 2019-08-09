Hometown Hero: Katrina Springer devoted to Moffat County Fair

Katrina Springer is the Honorary Volunteer of the Year for the 101st Moffat County Fair, having served the organization in many ways.

Hometown Hero — Katrina Springer

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Katrina Springer.

Springer was named Honorary Volunteer of the Year for the 101st Moffat County, ongoing this week.

After growing up on the Theos Swallow Fork Ranch east of Meeker, Springer brought her love for 4-H activities to a new generation.

In addition to being a Community Club Leader, she has also served on the board — including as president — in recent years. She is also a past recipient of the 4-H Leader of the Year Award.

Having raised her children to gain a love for agriculture and other elements of country life into adulthood, her son, Brady, is among the founders of the University of Wyoming Wool Growers and daughter Kaylee is the president of her college chapter of Safari Club.

Springer is also a steadfast volunteer at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, serving as parish council president.

Her love for cooking also led her to start the fair’s annual guacamole contest.

“Katrina has been a very dedicated volunteer and leader in 4-H in Moffat County for many years,” the Fair Board wrote in its nomination of her for the honor. “We appreciate you, Katrina. Thank you for your years of commitment to the kids in 4-H and our community.”

Merriam-Webster defines a “hero” as a person admired for achievements and noble qualities. Who’s your hometown hero? A local first responder? Your neighbor? A co-worker? A friend? Help the Craig Press honor the unselfish service of our Hometown Heroes each Wednesday by submitting the name of your hero and a short statement explaining why he or she should be honored. Send your story to hometownheroes@craigdailypress.com.