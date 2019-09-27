Hometown Hero: Kathy Bockelman volunteers for multiple area causes

Kathy Bockelman was named Hometown Hero for her many community volunteer efforts.

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Kathy Bockelman.

Kathy is a hometown hero for her dedication to what’s best for the Craig and Moffat County communities.

Kathy is actively involved in shaping the next generation of Northwestern Coloradans as she works with, teaches, and advises teenagers in St. Michael’s Youth Group.

She volunteers her time at non-profits and service organizations in Craig like Love Inc, the Pregnancy Center, and the Soup Kitchen. She has raised two successful children who are also professionally and personally active in Craig’s community affairs.

Kathy’s dedication to Craig, her enthusiasm, her willingness to help, and her outstanding work ethic is why Kathy Bockelman is a Craig Press Hometown Hero.

