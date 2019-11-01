Hometown Hero: Jill Hafey, fellow staff work toward building young minds

Jill Hafey has been principal of Sunset Elementary School since 2014.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Jill Hafey.

Hafey has been part of shaping young minds in Moffat County School District for many years, serving as the principal of Sunset Elementary School since 2014.

With many efforts at the school to keep improving student learning, Hafey was the recipient of the Outstanding Administrative Leadership in Reading Award from the Colorado Council of the International Reading Association early this year.

“She is intelligent, dedicated, reflective, open-minded, flexible, collaborative, and creative. Under her leadership, our elementary has made tremendous growth in our literacy achievement,” stated a letter of nomination from Sunset educators Amy Jones and Melany Neton, noting that in 2017, Sunset topped the list of literacy growth of all elementary schools statewide to earn the Colorado Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award.

Hafey, likewise, credits the Sunset staff for their hours of work with students in an interview earlier this year.

“I can’t do it without them,” she said.

