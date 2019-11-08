Hometown Hero: Jamie Nelson, Moffat County coaches push for athletic excellence

Jamie Nelson took on the position of head for Moffat County High School football in 2018.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Jamie Nelson.

Nelson is in his second season as the head coach for Moffat County High School football, with the team improving upon a 3-6 finish in 2018 to go 5-4 this fall

Despite a small roster and harsh competition in one of the state’s toughest leagues, the team qualified for a 2A playoff berth this weekend for the first time since 2015.

Nelson, also a science teacher at Craig Middle School, is joined by fellow coaches Kip Hafey, Lance Scranton, Shane Hadley, Nick Colgate and Seth Watson in pushing Bulldog athletes to be their best on the gridiron and in the classroom.

During a ceremony for incoming high school players moving up from middle school this spring, Nelson emphasized the need to go all out physically and academically.

“When everyone consistently strives to be the best in all areas of their lives, the Bulldog football program will enjoy success on the field, but more importantly, you will become a champion in your life and a leader in your community,” he said.

