Hometown Hero: Grace Pomeleo helps area arts students find their voice

Grace Pomeleo directs Moffat County High School choir students during the Class of 2019 graduation.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Grace Pomeleo.

Pomeleo has been teaching vocal music for Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School since 2015, as well as serving as director for MCHS’s theatrical productions, including this week’s show, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Shows have ranged from fairy tales like “Aladdin” and “Cinderella” to heavier dramas like “The Outsiders,” “The Giver” and “The Diary of Anne Frank” as Pomeleo has helped students bring out their creativity.

As the choral instructor, Pomeleo has promoted a cappella stylistics for Moffat County singers, with several of her students joining the All-State level early this year.

“It is the highest honor for a choral student and is the equivalent of attending a state tournament in sports. I am so proud of these students who have made great strides in their music education,” Pomeleo said in an interview in 2018.

