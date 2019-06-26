Hometown Hero: Frank Sadvar has offered decades to community betterment

Frank Sadvar provides Adrian Profumo a first-place medal as the local winner of 8- and 9-year-old girls winner of the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest.

Andy Bockelman

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Frank Sadvar.

As a longtime member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 1577, Sadvar spent many years as the Grand Exalted Ruler of the Craig club, during which he oversaw the service organization’s club activities, including the winter’s Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest for young kids and regular bingo games.

The Elks also provide local scholarships and funding for community projects, such as area veterans, Interfaith Food Bank and St. Michael’s Community Kitchen, to name a few.

As part of the local branch for more than 50 years, Sadvar is the third generation of his family to carry out the Elks’ ideals of promoting service, education and overall community improvement.

And, whether as the head of the local lodge or in a smaller role since handing over the mantle of leadership, he looks to carry on the traditions of his family and many who have given their time over the years.

“An Elk is never forgotten,” Sadvar said in a 2015 interview.

