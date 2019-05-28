Hometown Hero: Elise Sullivan offers helping hand in health, education, recreation

Dr. Elise Sullivan is a physician with Memorial Regional Health whose contributions to Craig include working with local sex education, serving on the school board and working with Northwest Colorado Recreation Foundation.

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Dr. Elise Sullivan.

Sullivan is a family medicine physician with Memorial Regional Health and a Colorado native with education from University of California and University of Colorado.

Besides possessing fluency in Spanish to benefit a wide range of patients, Sullivan’s efforts to go above and beyond in the community are helping form the sex education program “Building a Healthy You.”

“What’s challenging as a family practice doctor, these teenagers are so healthy, that they don’t come in often, and I’m not sure that they are getting enough education,” Sullivan said in a 2016 interview leading up to the program’s formation.

Sullivan also sits on the Moffat County School District Board of Education and is part of Northwest Colorado Recreation Foundation’s efforts to expand recreational opportunities in the area.

