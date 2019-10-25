Hometown Hero: David Pressgrove

David Pressgrove has impacted the lives of hundreds of Moffat County teens with Bear River Young Life.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor David Pressgrove.

For more than a decade, Pressgrove has been the director of the area branch of the youth ministry program Young Life.

The program for high school and middle school ages in Craig and Hayden provides guidance and opportunities for teens as they approach adulthood.

Among the organization’s events throughout the year are its summertime charity golf tournament and car and motorcycle show that raise funds for Bear River Young Life’s work with kids.

Pressgrove and his wife, Jennifer, recently welcomed their sixth child and are both also heavily involved in Moffat County High School running sports as well as a multitude of activities around town.

“The rewarding part of my job is being around so many people who care about the community and care about the youth here and want to give however they can,” Pressgrove said in a 2013 interview.

