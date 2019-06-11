Hometown Hero: Dave Pike sees Whittle the Wood celebrate 20 years

Dave Pike helped create Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, which celebrates 20 years in existence this week.

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Dave Pike.

As the long-time director of Craig Parks and Recreation, Pike will see his department’s signature event celebrate 20 years with the upcoming Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Pike was instrumental in getting the event started, which originally began with finding a way to clear out dead trees in Craig City Park.

In discovering a creative way to deal with the problem, the result was a multi-day festival with woodcarving and other types of entertainment that has carried on for two decades.

With attendance in the thousands, community members and tourists alike come to Craig each June for the festival.

“The staff always laughs about it, the monster we created,” Pike said of the event and its workload in a 2012 interview. “It is a lot of work, and everybody on staff puts in a ton of time and effort into making this thing successful.”

