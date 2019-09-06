Hometown Hero: Darbi Zimmerman provides guidance for Boys & Girls Club members

Darbi Zimmerman is this week's Hometown Hero for her work as a junior staff member at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig,

Courtesy Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Darbi Zimmerman.

Zimmerman is a senior at Moffat County High School and a valuable member of the Boys & Girls Club’s junior staff. At the club, Zimmerman is a favorite staff member, and she shines in all areas of the Club including the gym and the rec room.

In their nomination, Boys & Girls Club directors said that one of Zimmerman’s greatest gifts is her sense of humor and her kindness and that she is natural leader who is “a joy to be around.”

“She has a beautiful ability to make everyone around her feel valued and special. She takes time to listen to the young people and her fellow staff members as if nothing else matters,” the nomination read.

Zimmerman’s plans for the future include attending Colorado Northwestern Community College, where she will pursue a degree in dental hygiene.

“Darbi is a blast to have in the club, and she has definitely made a difference in the lives of hundreds of children. We are so proud of her and thankful she chooses the Club to share her talents and gifts,” said Dana Duran, club director.

