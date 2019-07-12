Hometown Hero: Dana Duran provides example in kindness for kids with Boys & Girls Club

Dana Duran has been executive director for Boys & Girls Club of Craig since 2007.

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Dana Duran.

For more than a decade, Duran has been a crucial part of area children’s development as the executive director for the local Boys & Girls Club since 2007.

Overseeing branches of the national organization in both Craig and Steamboat Springs through Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado, Duran helps facilitate learning and growth through after-school and summertime activities.

Duran, who holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Regis University, was well-prepared for the job and has seen hundreds of club patrons sprout up from rambunctious elementary ages to thoughtful, productive young men and women.

Besides fundraisers such as Cowboy Christmas and the Yahoo Ball Drop and Golf Tournament aiding the mission of the Boys & Girls Club, it’s a line of work that is always a team effort, she said, giving credit where credit is due in a profile in the Craig Press’s “20 Under 40.”

“The Boys & Girls Club works hard every day to provide a safe and positive place for the youth in our community and this would not be possible without our dedicated board and staff members, donors, volunteers and parents,” Duran said.

