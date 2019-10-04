Hometown Hero: Dan Davidson keeps history going strong

Dan Davidson has been an important part of area history as director of Museum of Northwest Colorado.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Dan Davidson.

Davidson has been a driving force for the Museum of Northwest Colorado for decades, including moving the site to its current location at 590 Yampa Avenue to reutilize Craig’s former armory.

Under Davidson’s direction, museum staff are a wellspring of information about the history of Craig and Moffat County, and Davidson himself provides plenty of knowledge about the area for any visitor who walks through the museum’s doors.

Despite funding difficulties in recent years, Davidson and the museum continue to preserve the unique past of Northwest Colorado.

Merriam-Webster defines a “hero” as a person admired for achievements and noble qualities. Who’s your hometown hero? A local first responder? Your neighbor? A co-worker? A friend? Help the Craig Press honor the unselfish service of our Hometown Heroes each Friday by submitting the name of your hero and a short statement explaining why he or she should be honored. Send your story to hometownheroes@craigdailypress.com.