Hometown Hero: Clem Mascarenas has drive to help Moffat County seniors  

For this week's Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Clem Mascarenas.

Known simply as Clem to most, he drives the "Senior Express,” a bus for Moffat County seniors that gets them nearly anywhere in Craig they need to go during the week. He’ll pick up your prescriptions, carry your groceries and charm you with his smile.

"He's the happiest person I've ever met. He adores what he does and the people — the seniors — that he works for," said Beth Gilchrist with Moffat County Housing Authority board of directors, the group that nominated him for Hometown Hero recognition.

A Craig native, Clem worked at Safeway for 20 years before becoming a chauffeur to the seniors, a role in which he’s served for more than a decade.

“You get to meet all kinds of people. They have hard lives, so you want to make it easier on them,” Clem said in a 2015 interview with the Craig Press, as he took calls and made his rounds. “You just want to meet their needs with gentleness.”

He’ll cover 70 to 100 miles on an average day — all within a five-mile radius of Sunset Meadows Senior Apartments.

Clem’s dedication to service and kindness is reinforced by his religious faith, and his joyful demeanor is a bright spot in many seniors’ days.

"I was born in 1949 in Craig. I am a Craig native and one of five children… I graduated from Moffat County High School in 1968 and many in my graduation class still live here," he said in a 2004 interview with the paper.

