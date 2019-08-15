Hometown Hero: Bonnie Hampton helps feed the hungry

Inspired by a visit from Santa Claus, Ridgeview Elementary School students gathered more than 2,000 pounds of food. Pictured, Principal John Haddan, left, pauses from unloading food to take a photo with Bonnie Hampton, of Interfaith Food Bank.

Ridgeview Elementary School/courtesy

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Bonnie Hampton.

Hampton has devoted a great deal of time to the betterment of the well-being of residents of Craig and Moffat County.

Besides working with Moffat County United Way, the hospital foundation and more in past years, Hampton — a retiree of Twentymile Coal Company — has been heavily involved with Interfaith Food Bank and its mission to feed the hungry.

The food bank is an all-volunteer organization serving many area families each month and providing thousands of meals per year.

However, donations from area businesses and organizations, school food drives and additional efforts are all part of the process, not to mention the work of her fellow volunteers.

“Without the generous support from all involved, the Interfaith Food Bank would not be able to provide food to hundreds of families each year,” Hampton said in a 2018 article about the organization.

