Hometown Hero: Arin Daigneau promotes good health for all ages

Arin Daigneau serves the community in many ways, including through Northwest Colorado Health.

Courtesy Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Arin Daigneau.

Daigneau works in multiple capacities for Northwest Colorado Health, providing assistance to area residents through the organization as well as through other agencies.

Among her efforts are working with Connections 4 Kids, Christmas 4 Kids, and the board for The Colorado Trust, in addition to being part of the Child Protection Team and a supervisor for the WIC program (Women, Infants and Children), Safecare Colorado, CMP (Collaborative Management Program), and Baby and Me Tobacco Free.

“Arin has a drive and passion for working with and supporting families and children in our community,” said Northwest Colorado Health’s Brandi Long in her nomination. “Arin is a wife and mother of two children. She balances work and home seamlessly. Arin is always there when needed for a helping hand or a listening ear. A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than themselves. Arin is a true Hometown hero and we are eternally grateful for the lives she touches on a daily basis.”

