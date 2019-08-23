Hometown Hero: April McIntyre works hard volunteering for Moffat County

April McIntyre, center, is joined by Sharon Jones, and Kacey Green during Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

File Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor April McIntyre.

McIntyre, who lives in Maybell, has provided a great deal to Moffat County, including aiding in the organizing process for Tourism Week and the Great American Horse Drive that went through the town in May, as well as Maybell Heritage Days.

“April McIntyre is a genuine asset to Moffat County and the Maybell community. volunteers like April make our region a fantastic place to live,” said Tom Kleinschnitz, director of Moffat County Tourism Association. “April is a great communicator and a hard worker on every project she takes on, her tenacity surely makes her an altruistic individual that truly makes a difference”

In nominating her, husband Chip McIntyre referred to his wife as a go-getter who also worked on getting a $125,000 grant to redo the playground at the Maybell School and started a community Christmas dinner.

“Most of all she is very humble,” he said.

