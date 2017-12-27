Homeless pets in Craig receive Christmas gift from students

CRAIG — Homeless pets in Moffat County were given a brighter Christmas thanks to efforts by Craig students.

Bobbie McAlexander’s third-grade class at East Elementary School collected nearly $400.

“Our goal was 50 items and $100. In total, the third-graders collected 108 items and $359,” McAlexander said.

The donation drive was a community service project called Christmas for Pets.

“The pets should have a good Christmas,” McAlexander said.

The class thanks the other classes at East for helping, as well as Craig Veterinarian Clinic, Bear Creek Animal Hospital, MJK, The Jungle Pet Store and Miller Appliance, for allowing collection boxes at their businesses.

