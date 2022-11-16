Holiday Open House event promotes downtown businesses and shopping locally

The Holiday Open House downtown will feature The Find Co., Moffat Mercantile, and Kitchen a la More, with specials for customers and chances to win a $225 shopping spree.

Courtesy photo

Several businesses have come together to host a holiday open house this weekend to draw residents and families downtown and encourage shopping locally this holiday season.

The fourth annual downtown open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, where local retailers The Find Co., Moffat Mercantile and Kitchen a la More will be serving up snacks, refreshments and door prizes.

“It’s the weekend before small business Saturday,” said Tammy Villard, owner of the Moffat Mercantile. “We want to get people out and shopping downtown.“

Shoppers who spend $25 at each of these three downtown retailers will be entered into a drawing to win a $75 store credit at each store. All three stores are going to be doing something special for customers during the open house as well.

The Moffat Mercantile will have pumpkin pie bites and snacks while giving away gifts with purchases on Saturday. Villard said the shop has a variety of glass ornaments, gift ideas and classic mugs this year.

“We sort of went crazy on glass ornaments,” Villard said. “We did a little more vintage for Christmas. There’s always something new and different.”

The purpose of the event is to encourage a community feeling, attract people downtown to do something with their families and support local businesses. Villard said she believes the more shopping options people have downtown, the more people will come downtown.

Both the Moffat Mercantile and The Find Co. opened their downtown locations in 2019. Despite the normal challenges of launching a small business, the shops have persevered through the pandemic.

Villard said that 2022 has been her business’ hardest year yet in light of the election, inflation and the current condition of the United States. But she said the retail industry does go back and forth, and she hopes the pendulum swings back.

“We are always trying to get customers to come in,” Villard said. “We appreciate our repeat clients and our new clients. It’s a continual cycle — our return clients are our bread and butter.”

Kitchen a la More owner Lynette Siedschlaw said she appreciates it when residents make a choice to spend their money at local businesses. Kitchen a la More will also have specials and refreshments for customers on Saturday.

“I know they can spend their money anyways, and I appreciate that they are making the choice to spend their money at any of our local businesses,” Siedschlaw said.

Kirstie MchPherson, owner of The Find Co., said what makes this event and the downtown business community special is the way they work together to promote shopping locally.

“It’s really important to bring something for our community to be able to enjoy so that people don’t think that they have to leave town to do their Christmas shopping,” MchPherson said.

It’s only these three stores participating in the holiday event this weekend, but the owners said they enjoy seeing other downtown stores get more business and host additional events through the holidays, MchPherson said.

“I think everyone had a big ‘shop local’ mentality during COVID, and it’s really easy to forget what’s in your own backyard,” McPherson said. “It’s so easy to forget and convenience is sometimes better for people, but small businesses need people to shop them year-round.”

The Find Co. will be doing a mimosa bar and a hot cocoa bar for shoppers on Saturday. And McPherson said the shop will be making a big announcement, with a display of what customers will find next year at The Find Co.

“There’s new stuff. We are constantly trying to evolve and constantly trying to do new stuff for what people are looking for,” McPherson said. “Running a small business in a small town is not for the faint of heart, and I am lucky that the Craig community is so supportive of our downtown businesses.”

Customers are invited to join for drinks and the drawing at the 518 Wine Bar after the stores wrap up for the day at 5 p.m. The drawing winner will be announced just after 5 p.m.

For more, follow The Find Co ., Moffat Mercantile and Kitchen a la More on Facebook.