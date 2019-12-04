Holiday Happenings: Donation drive, Christmas concerts

Toys, gifts for seniors, non-perishable food items and cash donations are welcome as part of the KRAI Holiday Drive Thursday and Friday.

A variety of holiday events are coming up for Craig and Moffat County.

A unique photo session

Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado will host “A Unicorn Christmas.”

Organizers will provide a wintertime backdrop for family photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a unicorn. Patrons should bring their own camera and photographer, and professional photographers may reserve blocks of time.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5

Where: Freedom Hooves, 900 Johnson Road

Cost: $20 donation

For more information: 970-701-9085 or visit facebook.com/FreedomHooves12/

A drive to do good works

The two-day, 21st annual Holiday Drive by radio station KRAI & 55 Country continues first thing Friday at Centennial Mall. The yearly gathering will be seeking community donations of non-perishable food, toys, clothing and monetary donations to benefit the less fortunate.

Among the programs that will receive help through the drive are Christmas for Kids, Christmas for Seniors, Interfaith Food Bank and Open Heart Advocates.

When: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: Donations welcome

For more information: 970-824-6574

Sweet treat

Downtown Business Association will host its annual gingerbread house contest, with entries accepted through Dec. 6 at KS Kreations.

Prizes will be given out for the top entries among kids and adults.

When: Registration open through 3 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Contact organizers for contest fee

For more information: 970-824-2151

This little light of mine

Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during the Celebration of Light Dec 5.

Individuals of all ages are welcome to release a sky lantern, decorate ornaments and enjoy homemade soup, cookies and hot chocolate. All ages welcome. This event is hosted by Northwest Colorado Health and Grant Mortuary & Crematory.

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec 5

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-871-7609

Art from the heart

The 10th annual Holiday Artisan Market hosted by Yampa Valley Artisans sets up shop Dec. 6 and 7 with handcrafted products by area artists available for purchase for Christmas gifts. Lunch will be available during the Saturday session.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-629-1307 or 970-629-0004

Home for the holidays

PEO hosts its annual Holiday Home Tour, highlighting several Moffat County homes welcoming attendees at Alta Court, Alta Vista Drive, Colorado Street, Finley Lane and Ledford Court.

In addition to the tour of homes, a drawing is available for a holiday gift baskets.

Tickets are available at The Find, Moffat Mercantile and Kitchen a La More.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Homes located at 1020 Alta Court, 1011 Alta Court, 916 Alta Vista Drive, 935 Colorado St., 820 Finley Lane, and 906 Ledford Court

Cost: Tickets $10 per person

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/530386440852726/

Mighty mites

The Ladies Mite Society of the Craig Christian Church will be hosting their Christmas Bazaar this weekend.

The Bazaar consists of hand-made items, baked goods, candy, warm cinnamon rolls, and coffee/tea/hot chocolate. Proceeds go to fund numerous missionaries.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Craig Christian Church, 960 W. Victory Way

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: 970-326-8444

Cowboy Christmas

Boys & Girls Club of Craig welcomes community members to its annual Cowboy Christmas event.

A formal dinner, community honors, live and silent auctions and more will be part of the effort to support the youth organization.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. US Highway 40

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: 970-826-0411

All the trimmings

The eighth annual Festival of Trees runs through January at Moffat County Courthouse, hosted by Moffat County Youth United Way and Moffat County High School Key Club.

The theme for this year’s display is “Bold & Beautiful” with numerous Northwest Colorado organizations and nonprofits providing creatively decorated trees.

“The Big Event” with additional family activities takes place Dec. 14.

When: Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 30 to Jan. 3; 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Facebook.com/FestivalofTreesCraig

A merry show

“Merry Christmas Craig” is a musical celebration of the Christmas season hosted by Craig Christian Church. The show offers time-tested selections from the past as well as traditional carols and a little rock and roll.

All ages are welcome.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8

Where: Craig Christian Church, 960 W. Victory Way

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: 970-824-6024

The write stuff

Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance and Craig Press will host Letters to Santa Dec. 12. The day includes free pictures with Santa Claus, hot chocolate and snacks at State Farm.

Letters will be printed in the Craig Press’s Dec. 20 edition and must be received by Dec. 11 at the State Farm or Craig Press office.

When: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12

Where: Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance, 690 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: ssteele@craigdailypress.com

A special breakfast

St. Mark’s Church of Grace hosts Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14.

The morning includes a variety of breakfast dishes, hot and cold drinks, Christmas music, children’s gift bags and more.

When: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: St. Mark’s Church of Grace, 657 Green St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-3470

Down home fun

The sixth annual Down Home Christmas Celebration in Alice Pleasant Park offers family fun Saturday in downtown Craig, with cookies, hot cocoa, roasted chestnuts and marshmallows and other treats. Activities include live music, photo opportunities with Santa Claus and more.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Facebook.com/downtowncraigbusinesses

Snowman search

The Network is putting on an Abominable Snowman Hunt Dec. 14 at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The event is a race to find the long forgotten tale. Participants can choose to snowshoe, ski, walk, or run in the pursuit of the abominable snowman. Winner receives half the buy-in pot cash prize.

When: Starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: Event at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 Ranney St.; tickets available at The Find, 518 Yampa Ave. or Country Living Realty, 304 W. Victory Way

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 the day of the event

For more information: 970-629-1089 or 970-629-5915

Clear as a bell

The Craig Community Choir, Orchestra and Handbell Choir will present the “On This Shining Night“ Cantata Dec. 15.

All are welcome. Any contributions will go toward purchasing music for next year’s performance.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Where: Moffat County High School auditorium, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend; donations welcome

For more information: 970-824-4982

Do you have an upcoming holiday entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.