Holey accident averted: On the record June 22 through June 24

Craig Police Department

Friday, June 22



1:13 a.m. On the 900 block of Washington Street, officers from the Craig Police Department responded to a report of suspicious people. Parties were warned for trespassing behind the bus garage. Officers patrolled the area, and everything appeared to be OK.

8:26 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers took a report of a lost license plate.

9:32 a.m. On the 1400 block of Heather Street, officers responded to a caller who reported that he has had several calls to Denver charged to his phone. The incident is under investigation.



10:09 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a verbal disturbance, possible domestic in nature. Upon investigation, they learned the dispute was verbal only.

10:36 a.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers took a report of a possible theft of pain medication. The incident is under investigation.

11:18 a.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a call to assist a man who had been assaulted and went to the emergency room for treatment. The incident is under investigation.

11:20 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible domestic violence. A 24-year-old female was arrested for violation of a mandatory protection order.

1:05 p.m. At the Public Saftey Center, officers took a report of lost property. A wedding ring was lost in either the mall or Walmart parking lot.

1:13 p.m. At West Kum & Go, officers investigated a report of harassment. A woman was in the store when a man standing outside reportedly mouthed profanities at her. The woman paid for items and left. A protection order was placed between the two of them. The incident is still under investigation.

1:28 p.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a call that one man was slapped by another while sitting in his vehicle. The man suspected of the assault was wearing a gray T-shirt and driving a brown 4-door sedan. Officers were unable to locate him.

1:45 p.m. At KFC/Taco Bell, officers responded to an accident between a Nissan Rouge and a Ford Taurus. The drivers of both vehicles backed into each other. No injuries were reported.



1:47 p.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, officers received a call about a man who had been asked to leave a hotel and had not complied. Responding officers learned he was waiting for a cab. The business said it would call back if there are any other issues.

2:46 p.m. On the 2300 block of Williams Lane, officers responded to a caller who reported a possible scam. A woman called leaving a message on the answering machine claiming to be a state official. Officer attempted to call the number left by the woman, but the number was disconnected. They asked the reporting party to try and verify the number if the woman called again.

3:19 p.m. At the library, officers were asked to walk through as a man with shaggy blond hair and a backpack had been in the bathroom for about an hour. The male party reportedly became loud. He was warned about how loudly he was speaking, but was allowed to stay.

3:39 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a possible theft of money from a purse. The incident is under investigation.

5:03 p.m. On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers received a call from a person concerned that a grate covering a hole was no longer over the hole. The caller was concerned a child might fall into the hole. The hole was in the back of the school by the track and field. Officers talked with someone at the bus garage, who said they would take care of it.

9:35 p.m. On the 1400 block of North Yampa Avenue, officers received a call from someone who heard people walking between trailer houses. They saw a male and a female walking around with flashlights looking inside. The reporting party stood in the yard and heard a couple pops; then, the couple allegedly fled down Yampa in a white Ford Ranger. Officers checked, and nothing seemed to be broken. There were no signs of criminal activity.

11:15 p.m. At Mountain Meats, officers were investigated a report of suspicious vehicles. Two white SUVs were out in front. Another older dodge truck backed into the loading area. Officers checked the business, and all was secure.

11:35 p.m. At City Pool, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man who was warned for being around the pool after hours.

Saturday, June 23

1:54 a.m. At Cedar Mountain Village, officers responded to a report of suspicious people. Two people were near the dumpster. Officers learned they were looking for an Amazon box that had gone missing.

12:04 p.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of possible fraud. The reporting party said they were asked a lot of questions about a check. Officers advised the person to call the Department of Human Services on Monday.

12:11 p.m. At the Public Saftey Center, officers were given a dog collar turned in by a man who said his child had found the item. The father was unsure where to collar was found.

5:01 p.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. The reporting party was at work when it happened. Officers investigated and found the incident was criminal mischief, not a hit-and-run.

7:11 p.m. At Loaf n' Jug, officers received a call about a man, one of two male parties who had been warned away from the store the day before for telling people to take the ice for free. The store was advised to call if the either of the men returned. One was reported on the east side of the building. Before officers arrived, the man left. The business will call back if he returns.

8:23 p.m. On the 300 block of Breeze Street, officers investigated a report of theft. A person reported tires had been stolen from behind a shop and thought they were on sale in front of someone's house. Officers went to the house and contacted the person, who was giving the tires away for free. He provided a receipt to show they were not the same as the stolen tires.

9:50 p.m. On the 200 block of South Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to reports of a drunken pedestrian. A man was asleep in the stairwell. He had not rented a room. Other guests were concerned. The man was warned not to linger there or at any other hotels. The man said that he would attempt to get a bus the next day.

Sunday, June 24

12:16 a.m. At north Kum & Go, officers responded to a possible theft. A clerk reported a man stole cold sandwiches, soda and other foodstuffs. The incident is under investigation.

2:38 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers gave directions to a party.

6:30 p.m. On East Seventh Street, officers responded to a suspected hit-and-run crash. A person reported that a blue Ford truck was parked in the driveway. He parked his Mustang behind the truck and later discovered the truck had his hit his car. The man reporting the accident does not know who the blue truck belongs to and will call back if he sees it again.



2:00 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of theft. A woman wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and flip-flops was all over the store and was suspected of shoplifting. The incident is under investigation.

8:28 p.m. On the 500 block of East Third Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Six people were walking on the street. Officers contacted them and arrested a 35-year-old Craig man for unlawful possession of a controlled substance schedule one and schedule two, assault in the third degree and second-degree criminal trespass.

10:36 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a report of a burglary. The person reporting the incident heard someone trying to get into the tailgate of his truck before running away. The suspect, whom the reporting person said appeared to be a teen wearing a fishing cap, ran toward Kum & Go. The person was unsure if anything had been taken. Officer contacted the parties, and no crime was found.