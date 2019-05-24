Hit the trail in Moffat County for Freedom Hooves Poker Ride June 1
Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado will host its sixth annual Poker Ride Saturday, June 1 starting at Duffy Mountain.
Horseback riders of all ages will head along a trail and adults will collect cards for a poker hand, with prizes going to the winner.
Children on the ride can also pick up prizes in various categories for handling and outfitting their horse.
The cost is $35 for adults and $20 for kids. Food and drinks will also be available.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., the ride starts at 9 a.m. and all riders should be on the trail by 10 a.m.
The ride takes place of Bureau of Land Management public land.
For more information on registering or a map of the area, call 970-701-9085 or visit freedomhooves.org.
Moffat County Libraries programs to offer state parks fun, stellar summer reading
Moffat County Libraries will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, though the outlet will be open at noon the following day, leading to a multitude of summer programs that are out of this world.