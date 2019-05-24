Hit the trail in Moffat County for Freedom Hooves Poker Ride June 1

Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado will host its sixth annual Poker Ride Saturday, June 1 starting at Duffy Mountain.

Horseback riders of all ages will head along a trail and adults will collect cards for a poker hand, with prizes going to the winner.

Children on the ride can also pick up prizes in various categories for handling and outfitting their horse.

The cost is $35 for adults and $20 for kids. Food and drinks will also be available.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., the ride starts at 9 a.m. and all riders should be on the trail by 10 a.m.

The ride takes place of Bureau of Land Management public land.

For more information on registering or a map of the area, call 970-701-9085 or visit freedomhooves.org.