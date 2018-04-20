Hit-and-run reported at Moffat County Courthouse: On the Record April 19

Craig Police Department

Thursday, April 19

12:16 a.m. At Wapiti Valley Taxidermy, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident.

10:25 a.m. On the 800 block of West Seventh, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident.

11:23 a.m. On the 600 block of Tucker Street, officers arrested a Craig man on a warrant for failure to comply.

11:47 a.m. On the 800 block of West Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident.

12:12 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a reported verbal disturbance. Officers spoke to the pair, who agreed to separate.

1:02 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a verbal disturbance. A parent was having a loud discussion with a child. No crime was found.

1:40 p.m. At Colorado Northwest Community College, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

1:43 p.m. At Plan B Pawn Shop, officers responded to a suspicious incident.

1:55 p.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A 2017 Nissan was struck on the front passenger side while parked at the courthouse. No information was available about the offending vehicle.

3:17 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A mother and daughter were arguing. No crime was found.

3:20 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. The incident occurred in the county and was turned over to the Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

3:30 p.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista Drive, officers received a report of fraud.

3:40 p.m. At City Market, officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.

4:16 p.m. At Yampa Valley Bank, officers investigated a report of fraud.

4:35 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a case of possible child abuse.

4:42 p.m. On the 1200 block of Mariana Way, a caller reported a possible violation of a restraining order. Officers investigated and found no violation.

4:53 p.m. Near the East Kum n Go, officers arrested a Craig woman on a warrant for trespass.

7:37 p.m. On the 600 block of Breeze Street, a caller reported a license plate was either lost or stolen.

8:46 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of trespass.

9:58 p.m. At Dark Horse Liquor Store, officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian. Other parties arrived to assist the man.

11:12 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance, which turned into a medical call.