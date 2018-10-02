Hit-and-run driver caught: On the Record — Oct. 1

Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 1

12:52 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers with the Craig Police Department heard loud noises during their patrol. After investigating, they learned there was an argument between a man and a woman, and items were being thrown. Officers determined it was only an argument and resolved the issue.

9:49 a.m. On the 500 block of First Street, officers arrested a 29-year-old Craig man on a felony warrant and suspicion of parole violation.

10:30 a.m. On the 1300 block of Victory Way, a caller reported theft by an employee. Officers are investigating the issue.

1:09 p.m. On the 500 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a hit-and-run accident. An F-150 was struck by a car and drove away. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and cited the driver for leaving an accident and carelessness.

1:30 p.m. On the 400 block of 13th Street, officers called a tow truck to tow an abandoned vehicle.

2:58 p.m. On U.S. Highway 40, a caller reported a road rage incident. Since the call was outside city limits, officers turned the matter over the case to the Colorado State Patrol.

5:37 p.m. At the intersection of Victory Way and Moffat County Road 7, a caller reported seeing a Chevy Suburban weaving in the middle of the road. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

6:31 p.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, a caller reported their camera and bicycle were stolen. Officers are investigating.

9:48 p.m. On 2000 block of Victory Way, a caller reported someone had spat on his car. The caller said that the car also had some kind of fluid on it. Officers determined it was a case of vandalism and are investigating.

11 p.m. On 1200 block of U.S. Highway 40, officers made contact with a Honda on the side of the road.