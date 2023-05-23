Historic Hayden Granary to host barn dance on Saturday

The Historic Hayden Granary will host a community barn dance on from 6:30-10 p.m. on Saturday.

The nonprofit group has been hosting barn dances for 13 years now, starting in May 2010.

On Saturday, the fundraiser will include basic dance instruction with Scott Goodhart starting at 6:30 p.m. and music starts rolling shortly thereafter at 7 p.m.

All ages welcome, with a suggested donation of $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 & under. All proceeds will benefit the restoration of the Historic Hayden Granary. Additionally, there will also be a cash bar.