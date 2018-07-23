Hiker dies after fall into backcountry ridge near Silverthorne

A hiker died Saturday afternoon after falling into a ridge located about 1 mile due west of Salmon Lake in the backcountry north of Silverthorne.

The Summit County Rescue Group reports that around 12:30 p.m. the adult female was hiking with another person on the ridge line when she took a substantial fall, sustaining critical injuries. A Flight for Life was able to find the hiker and drop a medical team to assist, however due to rough terrain a High Altitude Army National Guard Training Site (HAATS) Blackhawk helicopter was called in to take the hiker out of the ridge.

The woman was transported to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

The case has been turned over to the Summit County Coroner’s Office, who will release further information when available.

This story will be updated.